Brokerages Set Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) Target Price at €10.41

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €10.32 ($12.00).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIXA. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.77) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

AIXA stock traded down €0.28 ($0.33) during trading on Monday, hitting €8.18 ($9.51). 1,260,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.23. Aixtron has a 1 year low of €7.34 ($8.53) and a 1 year high of €12.10 ($14.06). The stock has a market cap of $914.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

