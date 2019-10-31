Brokerages Expect Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) will report earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. Cue Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.35) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 151.93% and a negative net margin of 2,039.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ CUE traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $190.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 500.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 13.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 33.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 154,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

