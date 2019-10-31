Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.48% from the company’s previous close.

EAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $36.00 price target on shares of Brinker International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.21.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,625,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,411. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $36.44 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average is $40.56.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Wade Allen sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $28,811.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at $257,554.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $38,148.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,035.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,112 shares of company stock valued at $523,720 over the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 48,525.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at about $219,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

