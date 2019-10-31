Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 668 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 26.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 7.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.3% during the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Bloomin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. MKM Partners set a $20.00 price target on Bloomin’ Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.31. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 105.54% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.