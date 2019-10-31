Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) Short Interest Up 11.4% in October

Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the September 15th total of 7,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 820,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days. Currently, 19.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Frank M. Jaehnert bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $175,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,402.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler bought 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $182,750.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 87,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,219.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 109,112 shares of company stock valued at $500,707 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Briggs & Stratton by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 195,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 28,618 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Briggs & Stratton by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 303,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,949 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Briggs & Stratton by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in Briggs & Stratton by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 82,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 47,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Briggs & Stratton by 192.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 25,310 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BGG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.31. The company had a trading volume of 29,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.32. Briggs & Stratton has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $16.11. The firm has a market cap of $309.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $471.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.87 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Briggs & Stratton’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BGG. TheStreet lowered Briggs & Stratton from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Briggs & Stratton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

