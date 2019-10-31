Brick & Kyle Associates Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Brick & Kyle Associates cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 41.7% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 55,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Bank of America by 16.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 7.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 51.7% during the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 119,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 40,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Bank of America by 70.7% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 188,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 77,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.07. 1,257,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,441,872. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average is $28.96. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,870 shares of company stock worth $1,476,104 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.39.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

