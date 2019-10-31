Brian Bernick Buys 36,000 Shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) Stock

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) Director Brian Bernick acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brian Bernick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Brian Bernick acquired 10,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $28,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $687.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.69.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 212.57% and a negative net margin of 913.07%. The business had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 470.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,804,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,933 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 87.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 73.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price target on TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.11.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

