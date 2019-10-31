Bray Capital Advisors Reduces Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,174,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,631,000 after acquiring an additional 643,774 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,063,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,701,000 after acquiring an additional 159,380 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,313,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,750,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,521,000 after acquiring an additional 154,410 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $50.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,581. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.93. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,033,208.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $846,570.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,008.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

