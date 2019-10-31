Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $136,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 21.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 31,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 21,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHR opened at $9.35 on Thursday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $306.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $118.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.29%.

Several research firms have commented on BHR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

In related news, insider Mark Nunneley acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 29,825 shares of company stock valued at $244,744 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

