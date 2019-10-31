Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 7,696 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 267,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,696 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $14,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Daily Journal Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 14,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 485,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,455,000 after purchasing an additional 158,439 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,555,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,186,605. The company has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $57.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.16 and its 200-day moving average is $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,687.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,692,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

