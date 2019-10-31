Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $9.47 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $9,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

NYSE CNI traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $89.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $70.36 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.51 and its 200 day moving average is $91.55. The firm has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.406 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNI. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.38.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.