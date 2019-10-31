Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $7.07 Million Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,326 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,553 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $7,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 706.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 1,653.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David K. Norton sold 238,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $3,968,527.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 290,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,675.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George P. Carter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $252,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,044.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,501 shares of company stock valued at $5,149,785 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.23. 77,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,825,181. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

People’s United Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

PBCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

