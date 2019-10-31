Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $30.52 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 244,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,679 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $30,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 40,874.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,078,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061,550 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,420,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,654,000 after acquiring an additional 383,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,765,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,526,000 after purchasing an additional 346,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 147.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 547,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,088,000 after acquiring an additional 325,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $562,293.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $756,251.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,465,935.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,332 shares of company stock worth $4,258,182. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.56. The stock had a trading volume of 186,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $78.90 and a 52-week high of $130.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.21 and its 200 day moving average is $115.43. The firm has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.69.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

