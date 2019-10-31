Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $21.83 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned approximately 0.08% of Amphenol worth $21,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1,292.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,745,000 after buying an additional 1,526,113 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,590,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $344,463,000 after buying an additional 1,461,054 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $221,639,000 after buying an additional 489,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,197,317,000 after buying an additional 456,490 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,440,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,112,332,000 after buying an additional 398,014 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $1,369,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.59, for a total value of $6,095,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,900 shares of company stock valued at $48,209,355 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.79.

Shares of APH stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,181. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.40. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $74.95 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.