Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 7,001 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,019 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.7% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Adobe were worth $51,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Adobe by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,325 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $322.00 to $313.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.83.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $275.75. The company had a trading volume of 38,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,924. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.85. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $204.95 and a one year high of $313.11. The firm has a market cap of $131.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.34, for a total value of $823,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,374,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,500,110. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

