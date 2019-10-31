Boralex (BLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Boralex (TSE:BLX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.31) per share for the quarter.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.00 million.

BLX stock opened at C$21.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -152.04. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$15.96 and a twelve month high of C$22.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Boralex from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boralex from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Boralex from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.67.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

