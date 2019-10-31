Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Announces Earnings Results

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Boot Barn updated its Q3 guidance to $0.73-0.77 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.05. 2,470,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,410. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $39.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average of $32.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOOT. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $42.00 target price on Boot Barn and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 13,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $459,913.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,913.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $136,085.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,477 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

