BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BNP. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €54.20 ($63.02) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €51.78 ($60.21).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNP traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €46.81 ($54.43). The company had a trading volume of 4,663,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($80.43). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €45.18.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.