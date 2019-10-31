BMO Capital Markets Trims Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Target Price to $75.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets to $75.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CTSH. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an underweight rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,746,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,859. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average is $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

In other news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $67,794.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,010 shares in the company, valued at $124,901.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 459,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,119,005.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,337. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $662,915,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 354.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,652,397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $675,256,000 after buying an additional 8,307,253 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $187,097,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,091.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298,909 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $145,727,000 after buying an additional 2,283,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 481.4% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,136,682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $135,444,000 after buying an additional 1,769,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

