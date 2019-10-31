BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Hold Rating for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 23.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

NSA traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.17. The stock had a trading volume of 610,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $35.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.18.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $101.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.49 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,428 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

