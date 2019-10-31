BMO Capital Markets Cuts Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Price Target to $121.00

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets to $121.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ingevity from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Ingevity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ingevity from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Ingevity to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.78.

NYSE NGVT traded down $1.06 on Monday, reaching $84.21. The stock had a trading volume of 230,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.88. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $72.59 and a 1-year high of $120.41. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.10.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Ingevity had a return on equity of 53.69% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $359.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ingevity will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 25.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 16,278 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 10.5% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 489,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,569,000 after buying an additional 46,677 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the third quarter valued at about $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

