Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Shares Up 2.8%

Bluestone Resources Inc (CVE:BSR) shot up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.12, 59,360 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 50,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bluestone Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Bluestone Resources alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.12. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $95.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27.

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bluestone Resources Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bluestone Resources news, Director John Edward Robins purchased 20,000 shares of Bluestone Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,005,127 shares in the company, valued at C$3,906,665.10. Also, Director James R. Paterson purchased 40,000 shares of Bluestone Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.35 per share, with a total value of C$54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 725,350 shares in the company, valued at C$979,222.50. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $145,585.

About Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR)

Bluestone Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on advancing its 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold and Mita geothermal projects located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.