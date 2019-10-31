Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 62.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 40.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 4,594.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth $97,000. 99.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $31,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 415 shares in the company, valued at $31,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony L. Boral sold 10,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $800,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,091. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,796 in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BPMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.70.

Shares of BPMC stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.55. 13,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,776. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.12). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 4,268.74% and a negative return on equity of 73.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was down 87.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

