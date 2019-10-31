BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Short Interest Down 8.3% in October

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Currently, 15.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 116,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days.

BXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded BlueLinx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

In other news, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,388.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 28.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 122,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 213.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 212,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 144,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weber Alan W raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 465,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

BXC traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,942. BlueLinx has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $307.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.18.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $706.45 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that BlueLinx will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.