BLAST Reaches Market Capitalization of $69,042.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $69,042.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. In the last seven days, BLAST has traded 33.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006193 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000372 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000295 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 53,847,931 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

