BlackRock Inc. Sells 353,038 Shares of Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 353,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.58% of Key Energy Services worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Key Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KEG shares. Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 target price on Key Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Key Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Key Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Key Energy Services from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

Key Energy Services stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 4.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20. Key Energy Services Inc has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.86.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $112.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.13 million. Key Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 614.21% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Key Energy Services Inc will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

