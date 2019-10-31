BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,387 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 57,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Second Sight Medical Products were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

EYES stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.58. Second Sight Medical Products Inc has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. Second Sight Medical Products had a negative return on equity of 248.94% and a negative net margin of 553.01%. Research analysts forecast that Second Sight Medical Products Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Second Sight Medical Products

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

