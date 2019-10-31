BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,074,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 522,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,276,000 after acquiring an additional 28,964 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 312,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 210,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $163.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.96. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.89 and a fifty-two week high of $165.67.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

