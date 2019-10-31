BlackRock Inc. Purchases 8,657 Shares of MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in MAM Software Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MAM Software Group by 54.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Get MAM Software Group alerts:

NASDAQ:MAMS opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. MAM Software Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $153.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAMS shares. ValuEngine lowered MAM Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MAM Software Group from $9.00 to $12.12 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

MAM Software Group Company Profile

MAM Software Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company offers business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; and information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS).

Receive News & Ratings for MAM Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAM Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.