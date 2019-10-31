BlackRock Inc. Purchases 5,482 Shares of Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,858 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Severn Bancorp worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in shares of Severn Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 80,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Severn Bancorp by 1,651.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Severn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Severn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Severn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:SVBI opened at $8.22 on Thursday. Severn Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $103.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $8.42.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

