BlackRock Inc. Purchases 3,346 Shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.52% of Key Tronic worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 6.2% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 867,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 50,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Key Tronic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Key Tronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Key Tronic Co. has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 1.72%.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

