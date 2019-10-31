BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 1.3% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $966,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $8.10 on Thursday, hitting $458.84. 106,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,942. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $441.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.79 and a 12-month high of $487.45. The company has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.52 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total transaction of $45,702.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 2,522,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.49.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

