Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $19.96 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ BKCC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.64. 29,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,932. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Blackrock Capital Investment alerts:

BKCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Mark S. Lies acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Pungello acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,664.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 106,500 shares of company stock valued at $559,900 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.