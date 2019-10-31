Blackheath Resources (CVE:BHR) Shares Up 50%

Shares of Blackheath Resources Inc (CVE:BHR) shot up 50% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 125,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $772,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -3.75.

Blackheath Resources Company Profile (CVE:BHR)

Blackheath Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Northern Portugal. It holds interests in the Borralha tungsten property that covers an area of 93 square kilometers located in the municipalities of Montalegre and Veira do Minho; and the Bejanca tungsten/tin property covering an area of 70 square kilometers located in the municipalities of Viseu, Vouzela, and San Pedro do Sul.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackheath Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackheath Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.