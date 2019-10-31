BlackCoin (BLK) Price Hits $0.0777 on Exchanges

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0777 or 0.00000840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Bittylicious. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and $22,570.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00023428 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005117 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 63,092,419 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit, Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

