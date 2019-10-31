Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,027 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Blackbaud worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,366,000 after acquiring an additional 95,043 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,878,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,395,000 after acquiring an additional 96,323 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,671,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,093,000 after acquiring an additional 50,669 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,616,000 after acquiring an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,002,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,082,000 after acquiring an additional 26,925 shares in the last quarter.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $88,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,959.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $87.05 on Thursday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.23 and a 12 month high of $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Blackbaud to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Blackbaud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

