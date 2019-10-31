BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Gap Up to $0.85

BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.86, but opened at $0.85. BioNano Genomics shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 64,375 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BNGO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of BioNano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $8.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). BioNano Genomics had a negative net margin of 247.03% and a negative return on equity of 347.02%. The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 million. Research analysts anticipate that BioNano Genomics Inc will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioNano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

