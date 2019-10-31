BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Acquired by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,957,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,366,775,000 after purchasing an additional 247,798 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,283,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,403,000 after purchasing an additional 92,880 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $258,055,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,216,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $95,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.14. The company had a trading volume of 50,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,583. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $101.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.64, a P/E/G ratio of 109.40 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.75.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $279,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,009.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $347,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,126,766. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMRN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.