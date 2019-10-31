BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

BLFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Maxim Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

BLFS stock opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.36 million, a PE ratio of 111.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $22.44.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 8.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $568,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,886.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $159,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,273.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,556 shares of company stock worth $4,016,454 in the last 90 days. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

