BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BDSI. BidaskClub raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $6.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $29.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. On average, analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 157,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $752,877.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,874,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,511.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 103,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $514,538.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,481,557.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,364 shares of company stock worth $1,812,919 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 277.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after buying an additional 4,040,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 30.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,788,000 after buying an additional 793,179 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 79.6% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 1,225,038 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 7.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,872,132 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after buying an additional 137,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,708,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after buying an additional 151,330 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

