BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. Sells 32,500 Shares

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 613,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BDSI opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $6.12.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 34.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDSI shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after buying an additional 4,040,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,788,000 after buying an additional 793,179 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 1,225,038 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,872,132 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after buying an additional 137,710 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,708,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after buying an additional 151,330 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

