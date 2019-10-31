Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) Short Interest Up 17.0% in October

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,290,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the September 15th total of 13,070,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Bilibili by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Bilibili by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. 31.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

BILI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,226,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,294. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.55 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $225.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

