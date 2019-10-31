BidaskClub Upgrades PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Buy

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PCAR. ValuEngine cut PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PACCAR from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on PACCAR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Shares of PCAR traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,355,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $53.43 and a 1-year high of $77.80.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,927 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $615,769.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darrin C. Siver sold 12,474 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $960,622.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,256 shares of company stock valued at $7,000,407. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 149.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in PACCAR by 76.8% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

