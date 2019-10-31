BidaskClub Lowers Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Hold

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.
CMCSA stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.82. The company had a trading volume of 23,562,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,880,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.70. The company has a market capitalization of $206.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. Comcast has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $47.27.
In other Comcast news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 518,696 shares of company stock valued at $23,333,254. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,208,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $248,109,000 after purchasing an additional 423,687 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 48,307 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.
