BidaskClub Lowers Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Hold

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.82. The company had a trading volume of 23,562,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,880,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.70. The company has a market capitalization of $206.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. Comcast has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $47.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Comcast news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 518,696 shares of company stock valued at $23,333,254. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,208,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $248,109,000 after purchasing an additional 423,687 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 48,307 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

