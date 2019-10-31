BidaskClub Downgrades Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) to Sell

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRCY. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.66. 571,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,111. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $41.16 and a one year high of $89.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.74.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $177.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $459,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,997,487.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $886,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,950,338.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,038 shares of company stock worth $6,690,729 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 244,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 1,751.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 37,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Mercury Systems by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.