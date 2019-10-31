B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.70

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 631266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.46.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. B&G Foods had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other B&G Foods news, Director Deann L. Brunts bought 2,483 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $47,127.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,272 shares in the company, valued at $422,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 6,212,280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,553,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,304,000 after buying an additional 1,553,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,697,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,109,000 after buying an additional 331,944 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,360,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,685,000 after buying an additional 276,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,709,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.