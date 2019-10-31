Bezant (BZNT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $113,843.00

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Bezant token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, IDEX, Bibox and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bezant has a market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $113,843.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bezant

Bezant’s launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,099,500 tokens. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Bibox, Hotbit and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

