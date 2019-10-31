Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) PT Set at $138.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) received a $138.00 target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 63.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,045,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,506,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 8.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.54. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 723,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $111,474,748.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 64,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $10,312,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 821,957 shares of company stock worth $127,169,948.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

