Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for BP (LON:BP)

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 730 ($9.54) target price on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.58) target price on shares of BP in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.71) target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 710 ($9.28) target price on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. BP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 622.50 ($8.13).

BP stock opened at GBX 497.70 ($6.50) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 504.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 528.76. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 452.38 ($5.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 583.40 ($7.62). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.21.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, with a total value of £303.60 ($396.71). Insiders purchased 186 shares of company stock valued at $93,864 in the last ninety days.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

