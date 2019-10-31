Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (ASX:BEN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.23

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd (ASX:BEN) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and traded as low as $10.81. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 1,059,454 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$10.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.25.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Hey bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$10.71 ($7.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,408.00 ($36,459.57). Also, insider Vicki Carter bought 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$10.74 ($7.62) per share, with a total value of A$48,040.02 ($34,070.94).

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. The company offers commercial, residential, and consumer finance services; and deposit-taking, payment, wealth management, treasury, and foreign exchange services.

